Punjab records 89 per cent conviction rate in NDPS cases

CHANDIGARH: The conviction rate in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in Punjab is now 89 per cent, which is the highest in the country.

The move signals a decisive shift in the state’s strategy against narcotics as the police are now focusing on building legally robust cases that ensure traffickers are punished.

The police officials attribute the achievement to a systematic transformation in policing. This includes prosecution-led investigations, scientific evidence collection, financial tracking of drug networks, and technology-driven intelligence gathering.

According to official data, a total of 3870 convictions were secured out of 4812 NDPS cases decided by courts in 2022, reflecting a conviction rate of 80 per cent.

This rose to 81 per cent in 2023 with 5635 convictions out of 6976 cases, and further increased to 85 per cent in 2024 with 6219 convictions out of 7281 cases.

In 2025, the conviction rate reached 88 per cent with 6488 convictions out of 7373 cases.

In 2026, 1634 convictions have already been secured out of 1831 NDPS cases decided so far, pushing the conviction rate to 89 per cent, the highest in the country.

These outcomes are being driven by Yudh Nashean Virudh (war against drugs), which has provided policy direction and institutional backing to enforcement agencies, ensuring that anti-drug efforts move beyond seizures and arrests to securing time-bound convictions.

Senior police officials highlighted that the key to this success lies in a fundamental shift in policing philosophy.

“The objective is not just to arrest traffickers but to make sure that they get jailed too. Our investigations are now designed to meet the highest legal standards so that cases stand strong during trial,” a senior Punjab Police officer said.