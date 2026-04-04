Raghav Chadha rejects AAP charges, says ‘I go to Parliament to create impact, not ruckus'

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday rejected allegations levelled against him by the Aam Aadmi Party, calling them “false” and part of a “coordinated campaign.” He asserted that his purpose in Parliament is to “create impact, not ruckus.”
"All these lies will be unmasked. Kyunki mai ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon' (I am wounded, therefore I am dangerous)," the MP said in a video statement, quoting from the movie 'Dhurandhar.'
In a video statement, Chadha dismissed claims that he did not join opposition walkouts, terming the accusation a “blatant lie.” He challenged critics to point out even a single instance where he failed to participate, noting that parliamentary proceedings are recorded on CCTV cameras.
Addressing another allegation that he refused to sign a motion related to the Chief Election Commissioner, Chadha said he was never approached, formally or informally, by any party leader to do so. He added that several other MPs from his party had also not signed the motion.
Highlighting his work, Chadha said he has consistently raised public issues in Parliament, including GST, income tax, Delhi’s air pollution, Punjab’s water concerns, public healthcare, education, railway passenger issues, menstrual health, unemployment and inflation.
He reiterated that Parliament runs on taxpayers’ money and said it is his responsibility to raise their concerns, adding, “Every lie will be exposed.”
The controversy comes against the backdrop of a sharp internal rift within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that surfaced after Raghav Chadha was recently removed as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and replaced by another MP. The move, though not officially explained by the party, triggered speculation of internal differences and a possible shift in parliamentary strategy.
Following his removal, Chadha has come under criticism from sections of the party leadership, who have accused him of not adhering to the party line in Parliament and focusing on what they described as “soft PR” rather than core political issues.
There have also been questions raised about his participation in opposition strategies, including walkouts and coordinated positions inside Parliament, with some leaders even suggesting he appeared politically out of sync with the party.
At the same time, Chadha has claimed he was being sidelined within the party, with reports indicating that the leadership had even sought to limit his speaking opportunities in the House, further fuelling speculation of a widening divide.
The episode has since escalated into a public war of words, with senior leaders openly criticising Chadha and questioning his political stance, while he has pushed back, asserting that he is being targeted despite raising public-interest issues in Parliament.
The fallout is significant given that Chadha has been one of AAP’s prominent young faces and a close aide of the leadership.