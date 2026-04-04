Raghav Chadha rejects AAP charges, says ‘I go to Parliament to create impact, not ruckus'

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday rejected allegations levelled against him by the Aam Aadmi Party, calling them “false” and part of a “coordinated campaign.” He asserted that his purpose in Parliament is to “create impact, not ruckus.”

"All these lies will be unmasked. Kyunki mai ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon' (I am wounded, therefore I am dangerous)," the MP said in a video statement, quoting from the movie 'Dhurandhar.'

In a video statement, Chadha dismissed claims that he did not join opposition walkouts, terming the accusation a “blatant lie.” He challenged critics to point out even a single instance where he failed to participate, noting that parliamentary proceedings are recorded on CCTV cameras.

Addressing another allegation that he refused to sign a motion related to the Chief Election Commissioner, Chadha said he was never approached, formally or informally, by any party leader to do so. He added that several other MPs from his party had also not signed the motion.

Highlighting his work, Chadha said he has consistently raised public issues in Parliament, including GST, income tax, Delhi’s air pollution, Punjab’s water concerns, public healthcare, education, railway passenger issues, menstrual health, unemployment and inflation.

He reiterated that Parliament runs on taxpayers’ money and said it is his responsibility to raise their concerns, adding, “Every lie will be exposed.”