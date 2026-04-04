Raipur Diary | Police address public grievances with AI

The Kanker police have officially stepped into the future, launching an AI-based complaint management portal designed to dismantle the traditional barriers between the public and the police station. For the average citizen, the new practice prioritises accessibility and transparency through several key features. A dedicated WhatsApp bot guides users through the registration process and instant tracking via unique ID. Upon resolution, the complainant is automatically informed. Citizens can provide feedback on their experience. Besides, there remains an AI dashboard to monitor efficiency behind the scenes.

‘Police can’t interfere in private acts of worship’

In a judgement upholding religious freedom, the Chhattisgarh HC has ruled that individuals do not require prior permission from authorities to conduct prayer meetings within their private residences. By ruling that the police’s intervention based solely on the act of prayer is “not justified”, the order has set a precedent that protects the values of equality, privacy, and faith. The judgement places a direct responsibility on the state government and the executive branch. The petitioners from Janjgir-Champa district claimed they had been hosting peaceful Christian prayer meetings in their home since 2016, but local police targeted them with continuous harassment.