Shock and disbelief in Gujarat as idol seller slapped with Rs 20 cr I-T notice

The notice Chirag received from the department bore postage stamp worth Rs 5,500, which could very well match Chirag’s monthly earnings. Chirag said, “I make small idols and earn just Rs 100 to Rs 200 a day. If I cannot run my house properly, how will I hire a lawyer to reply to the IT department?”

Chirag was compelled to seek counsel of his neighbours to understand the implication of the notice. They were surprised to see that a small-time vendor with no assets, no stable income and no financial footprints ended up with crores of rupees worth of transactions in his name. They cautioned him about the possibility of identity theft where his documents could have been misused or a technical glitch within the system of the I-T Department.

Chirag is yet to hear from the I-T authorities in this matter.