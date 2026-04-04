Surat Cyber Crime Cell busts massive fraud network that routed over Rs 47 crore through fake bank accounts

AHMEDABAD: A massive cyber fraud network has been busted in Surat, exposing an international syndicate that routed nearly Rs 47.74 crore through fake bank accounts, with links stretching to Dubai.

A 22-year-old B.Sc. graduate from Dindoli, Bhavesh Shinde, is arrested, while masterminds remain on the run.

A routine tip-off quickly unravelled into a sprawling cybercrime web.

The Surat Cyber Crime Cell has cracked down on a high-stakes international fraud racket that not only exploited loopholes, but also industrialised deception.

Ordinary citizens were lured with easy money.

The gang baited unsuspecting individuals with commissions, convincing them to open bank accounts.

Such accounts became silent conduits of crime, pumping crores across digital channels. As the operation deepened, Bhavesh Shinde's arrest emerged pivotal. His role was small in appearance, but massive in impact.

He worked as a cash collector, bridging the final mile between digital fraud and physical cash.