Uttarakhand govt eyes population control law after UCC: Dhami

DEHRADUN: Riding on the momentum of successfully implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)—making it the first state in India to do so—the Uttarakhand government is now signalling its intent to bring a population control law.

With a keen focus on preserving the state’s demographic integrity, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has indicated that the government is actively studying measures to ensure the cultural and social fabric of ‘Devbhoomi’ remains untarnished.

Speaking on the potential move, CM Dhami emphasised that the primary objective is to maintain existing demographics and prevent unauthorised demographic shifts.

“Our focus is to ensure that the state’s cultural values remain intact and that there is no infiltration. After the historic implementation of the UCC, we are now discussing and deliberating on further legislative measures, including population control, to ensure the state’s sustainable growth,” the chief minister stated.

Political analysts view this move through the prism of the upcoming 2027 assembly elections. For the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), securing a third consecutive victory is the ultimate goal, while the Congress party is desperate to break its two-term losing streak. The introduction of such a policy is likely part of the BJP’s broader strategy to consolidate its core voter base.