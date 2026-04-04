Uttarakhand govt eyes population control law after UCC: Dhami

DEHRADUN: Riding on the momentum of successfully implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)—making it the first state in India to do so—the Uttarakhand government is now signalling its intent to bring a population control law.
With a keen focus on preserving the state’s demographic integrity, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has indicated that the government is actively studying measures to ensure the cultural and social fabric of ‘Devbhoomi’ remains untarnished.
Speaking on the potential move, CM Dhami emphasised that the primary objective is to maintain existing demographics and prevent unauthorised demographic shifts.
“Our focus is to ensure that the state’s cultural values remain intact and that there is no infiltration. After the historic implementation of the UCC, we are now discussing and deliberating on further legislative measures, including population control, to ensure the state’s sustainable growth,” the chief minister stated.
Political analysts view this move through the prism of the upcoming 2027 assembly elections. For the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), securing a third consecutive victory is the ultimate goal, while the Congress party is desperate to break its two-term losing streak. The introduction of such a policy is likely part of the BJP’s broader strategy to consolidate its core voter base.
State BJP media in-charge, Manveer Chauhan, clarified that the proposed legislation is not intended to target any specific community. “The government’s intent is purely developmental—to reduce the burden on the state’s limited resources. We have been consulting with experts and diverse social groups. Furthermore, we are studying the population control models adopted by states like Uttar Pradesh and Assam to draft a policy tailored to Uttarakhand’s geography and demographics,” Chauhan said.
The proposal, however, has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition. Congress state spokesperson Mohan Kala dismissed the move as a diversionary tactic. “The Dhami government has failed on critical fronts such as unemployment, law and order, and inflation. They are now raking up emotive issues to distract the public from their governance failures,” Kala alleged.