CEC, EAM will remain silent: Congress flags BJP, LJK hosting Sri Lankan envoy

Khera termed the event a violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which restricts foreign diplomats from interfering in the internal affairs of the host country, adding that both India and Sri Lanka are signatories to the convention.

“This is a gross violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which states that foreign diplomats' have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State.”

He also questioned whether action would be taken by authorities, asking, “Will the sleeping beauty of the ECI - Gyanesh Kumar Gupta - issue a notice to LJK and the BJP for hosting a diplomat at a political event? 2. Will S Jaishankar issue a demarche to the diplomat? 3. Or will both remain silent because Martin and his party have been hired by the BJP to do its dirty work?”

Responding to Khera’s post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are unlikely to respond to the concerns raised by the party.

“The answers to your three questions are self-evident: 1. He will not, 2. He will not, 3. Yes, both will remain silent.”