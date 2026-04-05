Chhattisgarh achieves record Rs 16,625 crore mineral revenue, up 14%

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has achieved a significant milestone in the mining sector through technical innovation and robust management.

The state generated Rs 16,625 crore in mineral revenue, achieving 98 percent of its annual target for the financial year 2025–26. This accomplishment reflects the strength of the state’s mineral-based economy and the effectiveness of its administrative strategies with transparency, officials said.

“Chhattisgarh recorded a 14 percent year-on-year increase in mineral revenue. This figure is more than double the average Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6 percent observed over the previous five years”, said P Dayanand, secretary, Mineral Resources Department.

Officials attribute this surge to successful policy implementation and a strong monitoring framework established under the current administration’s "Good Governance" initiative.

The record-breaking revenue is credited to various strategic interventions. Effective optimisation of dispatch routes for NMDC and other Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), implementation of ‘Khanij 2.0’ (an IT-based platform that has significantly improved operational efficiency and oversight), use of technology to curb leakages and streamline mineral transport.

In the current financial year, the state government plans to integrate minor minerals into the ‘Khanij 2.0’ platform to create a fully digital and unified mining ecosystem besides deploying drone-based surveillance on a wider scale to further strengthen the monitoring of mineral transportation with expanded use of Vehicle Tracking Systems (VTS).

"The goal of the Chhattisgarh government is to ensure sustainable revenue growth while maintaining transparency, efficiency, and accountability in mineral resource management. These efforts will not only strengthen the state's economy but also ensure the availability of resources for vital development projects”, said Vishnu Deo Sai, chief minister.