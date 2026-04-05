Congress slams Modi over Lok Sabha seats expansion plan, calls it 'Weapon of Mass Distraction'

The Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats, alleging that the move disproportionately benefits larger and more populous states and calling it a “Weapon of Mass Distraction (WMD).”

The opposition party also accused the Prime Minister of “bulldozing” the proposal without adequate consultation and of misleading the public on its implications.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The PM is upto his usual tricks of making misleading statements that are meant to deceive. He says South Indian states will not be hurt in any way if the strength of the Lok Sabha is increased by 50% and the number of seats of each state in the Lok Sabha is also increased by 50%,.”

“This is hoodwinking the people of the country in which the PM has unique expertise,” Ramesh said.