Congress slams Modi over Lok Sabha seats expansion plan, calls it 'Weapon of Mass Distraction'

The Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats, alleging that the move disproportionately benefits larger and more populous states and calling it a “Weapon of Mass Distraction (WMD).”
The opposition party also accused the Prime Minister of “bulldozing” the proposal without adequate consultation and of misleading the public on its implications.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The PM is upto his usual tricks of making misleading statements that are meant to deceive. He says South Indian states will not be hurt in any way if the strength of the Lok Sabha is increased by 50% and the number of seats of each state in the Lok Sabha is also increased by 50%,.”
“This is hoodwinking the people of the country in which the PM has unique expertise,” Ramesh said.
Citing examples, he said the gap in representation between states would widen significantly. “For example, the difference between UP's and Kerala's seats in the Lok Sabha is now 60 and Modi's proposal will increase it to 90,” he said.
“Similarly, the difference between UP and Tamil Nadu will increase from 41 to at least 61,” he added.
He further said, “Mr. Modi is bulldozing a proposal that will work more to the benefit of larger and populous states since their already large numbers will get further magnified.”
Ramesh also said states such as Punjab, Haryana and those in the Northeast would see their relative influence decline.
“The nation is facing a serious economic and foreign policy crisis. All that the PM is bothered about is pushing through an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas without meaningful consultations and widespread public debate. This is nothing but a Weapon of Mass Distraction (WMD),” he said.
The remarks come amid a political row over the government’s plan to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 as part of enabling implementation of the women’s reservation law ahead of the 2029 general elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said the Budget session of Parliament was extended by three days to facilitate the rollout of the 33 per cent women’s reservation law in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had also indicated that an important legislation would be taken up in the coming weeks, following which it emerged that the House would reconvene on April 16 for a special three-day sitting.
Addressing an NDA rally in Kerala, Modi said the government would ensure that no state, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Telangana, would lose Lok Sabha seats during the exercise.
He said the women’s reservation law, passed in 2023 as the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, required further legal provisions for implementation before delimitation.
The government is expected to move amendments during the upcoming three-day sitting to enable implementation of the quota ahead of the delimitation exercise.
Modi also urged all parties to support the move, calling it an issue of women’s empowerment and saying it should be approached without political considerations. He added that the government had invited Congress leaders for discussions and expected their cooperation.
However, the Congress has alleged that the move is aimed at gaining political advantage ahead of state elections, including in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and has termed the timing of the legislation a “gross violation” of the model code of conduct.
The party has also warned that a hurried delimitation exercise could have “dangerous consequences” and argued that it may disturb existing regional representation balances.
Ramesh had earlier said, “We do not want any disturbance in the present differentials and relative strength.”
He also accused the government of delay in implementing the women’s quota law after its passage in 2023, alleging it is now attempting to gain “double credit” during the election season.
(With inputs from PTI)