Gadkari says BJP is against infiltrators, not Muslims; confident of wins in Assam, West Bengal

Asserting that the BJP is opposed to infiltrators but not against Muslims, senior party leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed confidence that the party will perform well in the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal.

Assembly polls in Assam are scheduled for April 9, while West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting set for May 4.

“I strongly believe that we will win in both Assam and West Bengal. It is the BJP's policy to take everyone together, irrespective of one's religion. We are opposed to infiltrators but are not against Muslims,” Gadkari said in an interview with PTI.

He said large-scale infrastructure development and governance-focused work remain central to the party’s campaign strategy.

“Projects worth about Rs 5 lakh crore are being implemented across the northeastern region, including Assam. Infrastructure projects valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore have already been completed, while projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh crore are under implementation. In addition, another Rs 2 lakh crore worth of projects are in the pipeline,” he said to PTI.