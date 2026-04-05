Gadkari says BJP is against infiltrators, not Muslims; confident of wins in Assam, West Bengal

Asserting that the BJP is opposed to infiltrators but not against Muslims, senior party leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed confidence that the party will perform well in the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal.
Assembly polls in Assam are scheduled for April 9, while West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting set for May 4.
“I strongly believe that we will win in both Assam and West Bengal. It is the BJP's policy to take everyone together, irrespective of one's religion. We are opposed to infiltrators but are not against Muslims,” Gadkari said in an interview with PTI.
He said large-scale infrastructure development and governance-focused work remain central to the party’s campaign strategy.
“Projects worth about Rs 5 lakh crore are being implemented across the northeastern region, including Assam. Infrastructure projects valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore have already been completed, while projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh crore are under implementation. In addition, another Rs 2 lakh crore worth of projects are in the pipeline,” he said to PTI.
According to him, these investments in road transport, highways and logistics are aimed at improving connectivity, boosting trade and accelerating economic growth.
“This sustained push will change the face of infrastructure in Assam and the Northeast, a region that has historically faced connectivity challenges,” he said.
The remarks come as the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government seeks to retain power in Assam by highlighting its development record and welfare initiatives.
Gadkari reiterated that inclusivity remains central to the BJP’s approach.
“It is the BJP's policy to take everyone together,” he said, adding that the party’s opposition is directed at infiltration and not any religious community.
Addressing a recent rally in Assam, he said India could offer shelter to people with shared heritage if they seek refuge, but could not accept illegal entrants, warning that it would turn the country into a “dharamshala” (charitable lodging).
He further said unity in diversity remains “our essence” and that the BJP supports rights under the Constitution, including provisions for persecuted minorities under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
In West Bengal, Gadkari said there was a growing desire for change among voters.
“People are in favour of change,” he said, expressing confidence that the BJP would make significant electoral gains.
He acknowledged that the contest in West Bengal is intense, but said the party would focus on governance and development rather than “unnecessary political confrontation”.
The BJP has been seeking to expand its presence in the state after emerging as a major opposition force in the 2021 elections.
On Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a “silent, invisible rigging ploy” by the BJP-led Centre to remove voters ahead of the polls, Gadkari said the party prioritises national interest in policymaking.
“We do not want to enter into any kind of politics on national issues. We should look at issues (like SIR) keeping the nation's interest supreme,” he said.
(With PTI inputs)