Gherao of judicial officers in Malda a ‘planned maha jangalraj’ of TMC, claims PM Modi

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the gherao of seven judicial officers at the BDO in Kaliachak II in Malda district on Wednesday was not only lawlessness but also a planned maha jungleraj of Trinamool Congress in the State.

He escalated attacks on the Trinamool Congress led by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing an election campaign rally at Rashmela ground in Cooch Behar, a Rajvanshi-dominated district in north Bengal, a strong citadel of the BJP, on Sunday afternoon.

“The entire country has noticed how the judicial officers were gheraoed in Malda’s Kaliachak. What kind of government is this where even judges and the Constitution are not protected?” the PM said, landing Trinamool Congress in a deep embarrassment ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

“The attacks on the judicial officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise in the State are attempts to throttle the Constitution of the country,” Modi said.

“The attacks were made with provocations of the Trinamool Congress to destabilise the judges mentally,” he added.