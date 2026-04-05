Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says denial of ST status to Assam tea tribes 'national injustice'

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday termed the denial of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Assam tea tribes as "national injustice". In a post on X, Soren said it was "an injustice that history will never forgive".

“A truth lies buried on the soil of Assam—a truth that cannot be spoken of enough, nor shared widely enough. The tribal community, which has resided in Assam’s tea gardens for generations, has yet to receive the constitutional status of Scheduled Tribes (ST) to this day. This is no ordinary oversight; it is an injustice of national magnitude—an injustice that history will never forgive,” Soren wrote on X.

"Just imagine: those whom the British forcibly uprooted from their homes and bound to this very soil—those who built Assam’s economy with their own blood and sweat—have, to this day, been denied recognition of their very existence," he added.

Soren further wrote, "Even decades after independence, governments changed and leadership shifted, yet the suffering of this community remained unchanged. The most distressing aspect is that even those who made grand promises failed to prioritise this issue."

"In fact, even the parties currently in power did not deem it worthy of inclusion in their election manifestos," he wrote.