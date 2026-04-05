Navy steps up Africa outreach under MAHASAGAR; INS Trikand docks in Tanzania's Dar-es-Salaam

NEW DELHI: India has stepped up its maritime outreach along Africa’s eastern seaboard, with frontline guided-missile frigate INS Trikand making a port call at Dar-es-Salaam on Friday as part of an ongoing deployment in the South-West Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy, in a statement on Sunday, said the visit is aimed at “strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing bilateral ties between India and Tanzania”, reflecting a calibrated push to deepen engagement with African littorals amid intensifying geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean.

The visit comes against the backdrop of a steady rise in Indian naval presence missions across the western Indian Ocean, stretching from island nations like Mauritius and Seychelles to mainland African partners such as Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique. These deployments have increasingly combined capacity-building, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support and operational coordination, even as China expands its naval footprint and dual-use infrastructure across the region.