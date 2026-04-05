Neutrality of polls can't be assured if EC dependent on contestants: Justice Nagarathna

Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna said that the neutrality of polls cannot be assured if Election Commission is dependent on contestants.

She also highlighted that the EC is the primary institution entrusted with maintaining the integrity of polls.

BV Nagarathna, while delivering the Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture at the Chanakya Law University in Patna on Saturday raised concerns regarding the structural independence of those tasked with overseeing the ballot.

Citing a 1995 verdict where the Supreme Court recognised the Election Commission as a constitutional authority of high significance, entrusted with ensuring the integrity of elections, she said, "The concern, once again, was structural: if those who conduct elections are dependent on those who contest them, the neutrality of the process cannot be assured."

Justice Nagarathna said elections are not merely periodic events but a mechanism through which political authority is constituted.

"Our constitutional democracy has amply demonstrated smooth changes in government due to elections being held on a timely basis. Control over that process is, in effect, control over the conditions of political competition itself," she said.