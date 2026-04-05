Raipur activist moves Delhi HC against order to remove posts linking Hardeep Puri’s daughter to Epstein

RAIPUR: Raipur-based social activist Kunal Shukla has approached the Delhi High Court challenging a single-judge order mandating the removal of social media posts involving Himayani Puri, daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, to American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The appeal is scheduled for a hearing this week before a Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Renu Bhatnagar, the petitioner said.

In his petition, Shukla described the original order as a “pre-trial ex-parte interim injunction”. He contended that the information he published was not fabricated but drawn entirely from publicly available records, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, international investigative reports, and officially released public documents.