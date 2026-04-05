Wildlife from Rajaji Tiger Reserve expands range across north India, signals thriving ecosystem

DEHRADUN: In a significant trend that highlights the ecological interconnectedness of northern India, wildlife from Rajaji Tiger Reserve is increasingly venturing far beyond the state’s boundaries.

From the corridors of Uttar Pradesh to the terrains of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and even as far as Jammu and Kashmir, animals from Rajaji are marking their presence, signalling a robust and flourishing ecosystem.

Experts observe that this migration is not merely a search for new territory, but a testament to the effective management and healthy habitat conditions within Rajaji. By traversing these vast distances, these animals are essentially acting as biodiversity boosters, rejuvenating the ecosystems of neighbouring regions.

Spanning across Dehradun and Haridwar, Rajaji serves as a crucial stronghold for iconic species, including tigers, leopards, and Asiatic elephants. The park also hosts thriving populations of chital, sambar, barking deer, and a diverse array of avian species, making it an ecological powerhouse for the region.

Ranjan Kumar Mishra, Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Uttarakhand, believes this movement is a net positive for regional conservation.

“This movement enriches the biodiversity of forests in neighbouring states,” said Mishra. “When animals move from one region to another, it strengthens the local ecosystem and helps maintain a balanced wildlife population. It is a clear indicator that our natural corridors remain active and secure, allowing wildlife to migrate without hindrance.”

Wildlife experts note that migration is a biological imperative, often driven by the search for food, mating opportunities, or new territories.