Wildlife from Rajaji Tiger Reserve expands range across north India, signals thriving ecosystem

DEHRADUN: In a significant trend that highlights the ecological interconnectedness of northern India, wildlife from Rajaji Tiger Reserve is increasingly venturing far beyond the state’s boundaries.
From the corridors of Uttar Pradesh to the terrains of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and even as far as Jammu and Kashmir, animals from Rajaji are marking their presence, signalling a robust and flourishing ecosystem.
Experts observe that this migration is not merely a search for new territory, but a testament to the effective management and healthy habitat conditions within Rajaji. By traversing these vast distances, these animals are essentially acting as biodiversity boosters, rejuvenating the ecosystems of neighbouring regions.
Spanning across Dehradun and Haridwar, Rajaji serves as a crucial stronghold for iconic species, including tigers, leopards, and Asiatic elephants. The park also hosts thriving populations of chital, sambar, barking deer, and a diverse array of avian species, making it an ecological powerhouse for the region.
Ranjan Kumar Mishra, Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Uttarakhand, believes this movement is a net positive for regional conservation.
“This movement enriches the biodiversity of forests in neighbouring states,” said Mishra. “When animals move from one region to another, it strengthens the local ecosystem and helps maintain a balanced wildlife population. It is a clear indicator that our natural corridors remain active and secure, allowing wildlife to migrate without hindrance.”
Wildlife experts note that migration is a biological imperative, often driven by the search for food, mating opportunities, or new territories.
Ranganath Pandey, former Deputy Director of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, explains that animals do not recognise state lines. “When an ecosystem is balanced, wildlife naturally explores new frontiers. They utilise ancient, natural corridors to move seamlessly across state borders,” he noted.
While movement into Uttar Pradesh, which shares a direct border with the reserve, has long been a documented phenomenon, the recent expansion into Himachal Pradesh and Haryana marks a significant shift in behavioural trends. Even more remarkable are the anecdotal reports and sightings of elephant herds moving toward the fringes of Jammu and Kashmir.
Recent incidents, such as elephant herds from the Asharodi region near Dehradun migrating toward Himachal Pradesh, underscore the importance of maintaining trans-boundary wildlife connectivity.
For conservationists, this phenomenon serves as a vital case study. It proves that despite the challenges of urbanisation, the ‘natural highway’ for wildlife remains open.
Rajaji National Park: A haven for wildlife
Area: 820 sq km
Elephants: 400–500
Tigers: 50+
Leopards: 80+
Deer species: Chital, sambar (thousands)
Birds: 300–400 species
Other inhabitants:
Kakar, wild boar, nilgai, ghutru
Hyena, jackal
Pythons, king cobra
A thriving ecosystem with rich biodiversity.