Women’s Reservation Bill amendments may expand Uttarakhand Assembly to 105 seats

DEHRADUN: As speculation mounts over a potential three-day special session of Parliament, slated for April 16–18, attention has turned to the Women’s Reservation Bill, with proposed amendments likely to expand Uttarakhand’s Assembly from 70 to around 105 seats while ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women.

Political circles are abuzz with anticipation that the Modi government may introduce crucial amendments to the legislation aimed at ensuring 33 per cent representation for women in both Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

The prospect of this legislative move has generated significant optimism across the political spectrum, particularly in Uttarakhand, where the discourse on political inclusivity has gained momentum.

Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party State General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj hailed the potential initiative, terming it a watershed moment for gender equality.

“The government’s effort is highly commendable. Reserving 33 per cent of seats in assemblies and Parliament will prove to be a historic decision in the direction of women’s empowerment,” Bhardwaj stated.

She further emphasised that while the demand for increased political participation has been long-standing, concrete action has often been delayed. This initiative, she believes, could open new avenues for women leaders.