Women’s Reservation Bill amendments may expand Uttarakhand Assembly to 105 seats

DEHRADUN: As speculation mounts over a potential three-day special session of Parliament, slated for April 16–18, attention has turned to the Women’s Reservation Bill, with proposed amendments likely to expand Uttarakhand’s Assembly from 70 to around 105 seats while ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women.
Political circles are abuzz with anticipation that the Modi government may introduce crucial amendments to the legislation aimed at ensuring 33 per cent representation for women in both Parliament and state legislative assemblies.
The prospect of this legislative move has generated significant optimism across the political spectrum, particularly in Uttarakhand, where the discourse on political inclusivity has gained momentum.
Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party State General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj hailed the potential initiative, terming it a watershed moment for gender equality.
“The government’s effort is highly commendable. Reserving 33 per cent of seats in assemblies and Parliament will prove to be a historic decision in the direction of women’s empowerment,” Bhardwaj stated.
She further emphasised that while the demand for increased political participation has been long-standing, concrete action has often been delayed. This initiative, she believes, could open new avenues for women leaders.
Opposition leaders have echoed this sentiment, underlining the non-partisan necessity of the move. Jyoti Rautela, president of the Uttarakhand Mahila Congress, welcomed the development, noting, “Such steps are absolutely essential to propel women forward in the political arena.”
Beyond political rhetoric, analysts point to complex logistical underpinnings, particularly regarding the delimitation process.
Political analyst and Uttarakhand affairs expert Avikal Thapliyal explained that the special session might finalise the roadmap for implementing the reservation, likely tied to population-based delimitation.
“The implementation hinges on the census. Since the 2021 decadal census did not occur, the process will likely rely on 2011 census data,” Thapliyal noted. “Based on this, there is an expectation that Uttarakhand’s Assembly seats could increase from the current 70 to approximately 105.”
While the primary focus remains on gender parity, the potential for delimitation poses unique challenges for the hill state.
Uttarakhand has historically advocated delimitation based on geographical area rather than population alone, fearing that a population-centric approach could lead to further reduction of representation from remote, mountainous regions, an issue exacerbated by migration.
However, if the reservation Bill is implemented alongside the projected increase in Assembly seats to 105, the impact on women’s representation would be substantial.
Analysts estimate that under this structure, approximately 34 to 35 seats could be reserved for women in the state Assembly.
Currently, the Uttarakhand Assembly has only eight women legislators. If realised, this legislative shift would mark a transformative leap, ensuring a significantly larger, institutionalised presence for women in the state’s corridors of power.