2-km wildlife fence up for suveillance ahead of Ardh Kumbh in Haridwar

DEHRADUN: With the Ardh Kumbh Mela set to commence in Haridwar in early 2027, the Uttarakhand Forest Department is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of pilgrims and sadhus from potential wildlife intrusions.

Authorities have announced the construction of a two-kilometre patrolling track aimed at preventing animals like elephants and leopards from straying into the Bairagi Camp area, where religious congregations and ascetic camps are scheduled to be established.

The region around the Bairagi Camp is known to be on the fringes of wildlife movement corridors. Frequently visited by herds of elephants, leopards, deer, and blue bulls, the area often witnesses human-wildlife conflict, particularly involving elephants foraging in nearby agricultural fields.

“To mitigate these risks, a budget of `40.99 lakh has been approved from the Kumbh Mela Fund to construct a dedicated patrolling track using RBM (River Bed Material) along the Ganga riverbank, stretching up to the Najibabad bridge,” an official close to the Mela authority confirmed.