2-km wildlife fence up for suveillance ahead of Ardh Kumbh in Haridwar

DEHRADUN: With the Ardh Kumbh Mela set to commence in Haridwar in early 2027, the Uttarakhand Forest Department is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of pilgrims and sadhus from potential wildlife intrusions.
Authorities have announced the construction of a two-kilometre patrolling track aimed at preventing animals like elephants and leopards from straying into the Bairagi Camp area, where religious congregations and ascetic camps are scheduled to be established.
The region around the Bairagi Camp is known to be on the fringes of wildlife movement corridors. Frequently visited by herds of elephants, leopards, deer, and blue bulls, the area often witnesses human-wildlife conflict, particularly involving elephants foraging in nearby agricultural fields.
“To mitigate these risks, a budget of `40.99 lakh has been approved from the Kumbh Mela Fund to construct a dedicated patrolling track using RBM (River Bed Material) along the Ganga riverbank, stretching up to the Najibabad bridge,” an official close to the Mela authority confirmed.
“A two-kilometre track will be constructed along the Ganga bank to restrict wildlife movement near the Kumbh Mela zone,” said Shishpal Singh, Ranger, Haridwar Forest Division. “Once the track is ready, our forest teams will be deployed for 24-hour surveillance to monitor animal activity.”
The department plans to maintain a constant vigil throughout the duration of the fair. Should any animal breach the perimeter, specialised teams equipped with tranquilliser guns will be on standby to safely relocate the wildlife back into the forest. Beyond the Kumbh, the department intends to utilise the track as a permanent patrol route to bolster long-term forest management and anti-poaching efforts.
This initiative follows a tense incident during the 2021 Kumbh Mela, when a wild elephant strayed into the populated zone under the cover of darkness. It took a massive, hours-long operation by forest officials to drive the animal back.