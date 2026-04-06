Air India ticket fares to go up soon as airline plans to increase fuel charges due to ATF price surge

NEW DELHI: Air India is set to increase fuel charges across its domestic and international flights, a move that will soon be reflected in ticket prices. This comes shortly after IndiGo implemented a similar hike in its fuel charges.

According to multiple sources within the airline, the increase is imminent, although the exact details are still being finalised. The decision is driven by the continued rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs.

A top Air India official told TNIE, “Our domestic hike will follow specific slabs. The slabs are likely to be fixed from 0 to 500km, 500 km to 1000 km, 1000 to 1500 km and so on. There will be different charges levied on each slab. We will definitely be hiking them across our routes.” The exact details will be made public after getting the board approval, he said.

The hike in international fares will depend on the region the flight is operated to, the source said. “We are the largest Indian operator internationally. We operate 180 international departures on an average daily and run flights to the US, Europe, UK and Australia.”