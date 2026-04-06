Ambulance staff in Himachal Pradesh go on five day strike, affecting vital services

CHANDIGARH: Emergency ambulance services across Himachal Pradesh were severely disrupted as employees of 102 and 108 ambulance services went on a statewide five-day strike demanding a hike in wages and labour laws.

The demands of the Himachal Pradesh Ambulance Service Employees Association include withdrawal of the four new labour codes, assurance of being paid minimum wages and an end to the alleged harassment of ambulance workers.

The strike is affecting emergency response services across the districts of the hill state.

Vijender Mehra, State President, CITU, alleged that the workers of the MedSwan Foundation which is engaged under the National Health Mission, are being exploited and they are being deprived of minimum wages as prescribed by the government and forced to work for 12 hour shifts and not paid overtime.

"Union leaders are either transferred or are forced to resign by mounting mental pressure on them when they raise their voices against exploitation,’’ he alleged.

Balak Ram Sharma, General Secretary of the association, alleged that the private operating company has failed to implement minimum wages and violated labour laws despite clear directions from courts.

He claimed that around 1,200-1,300 employees across the State have joined the strike.

Sharma further claimed that a 2018 court order directed payment of at least Rs 15,000 cash in hand.

The association has warned that if talks are not initiated within five days, the agitation could be intensified.

The EMTs have also joined the protest, further intensifying the impact on emergency healthcare services.

Despite prior notice served by the employees, Union leaders claimed that neither the state government nor the company management has initiated dialogue so far.

Sources said that due to the strike, some government personnel, including drivers and pharmacists, have been deployed to maintain minimal emergency services.