BCAS signs MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University to set up aviation security equipment testing centre

NEW DELHI: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a dedicated indigenous testing centre to conduct trials and certification of full-body scanners and other security screening equipment for all airports in India.

An official release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the MoU was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Director General of BCAS Rajesh Nirwan, and Bimal Patel, Vice Chancellor, RRU.

“Under the MoU, RRU, in collaboration with BCAS, will establish and maintain a dedicated Testing Centre for conducting trials of Full Body Scanners and other aviation security equipment in accordance with directives issued by BCAS,” the release said.

Naidu said, “Today’s MoU between BCAS and Rashtriya Raksha University is a natural extension of the NDA Government’s twin focus on security research and capacity building. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strengthening security through focused research, innovation and capacity building has remained a core priority. It is primarily about building an Atma-Nirbhar Bharat, Atma-Surakshit Bharat.”

The partnership creates a formal institutional framework for cooperation between BCAS and RRU in the areas of testing, certification, research, training and standards development relating to aviation security equipment. “It is aimed at strengthening India’s aviation security ecosystem through a credible, independent and scientifically rigorous mechanism for assessment and regulatory support,” the release said.