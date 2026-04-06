Bid to conserve elephant corridors in Jharkhand to curb human-animal conflict

RANCHI: Amid rising instances of human-elephant conflict in Jharkhand, initiatives are being taken to conserve and strengthen elephant corridors across the state. Notably, several lives were lost in human-elephant conflicts in Jharkhand in the past few years; in the early months of 2026 itself, 28 people lost their lives in such conflicts in the state.

A recent survey of elephant corridors by a Maharashtra based organisation -- Wildlife & We Protection Foundation, revealed that nearly 80 per cent of human fatalities caused by elephant encounters occurred outside forest areas. In response, the Forest Department is working on a comprehensive plan to prevent elephants from straying beyond their designated corridors by improving habitat conditions and ensuring smoother migratory routes within these stretches.

The state currently has 17 identified elephant corridors. Efforts are also underway to expand forest cover and strengthen connectivity between these corridors to facilitate safer movement of elephants. As part of the initiative, training and awareness programmes are being conducted for forest personnel as well as local villagers.

Officials said the survey of existing corridors was recently carried out using CAMPA funds, and a report has since been prepared. It is presently undergoing ground verification, following which development plans for the corridors will be finalised.

“To support conservation efforts, a Maharashtra-based organisation has been engaged, particularly to train forest personnel in managing and protecting these corridors,” said Chief Conservator of Forests (Wild Life) SR Natesh.

The organisation has conducted a survey of all elephant and wildlife corridors on the ground, he added.