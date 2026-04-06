Bid to conserve elephant corridors in Jharkhand to curb human-animal conflict

RANCHI: Amid rising instances of human-elephant conflict in Jharkhand, initiatives are being taken to conserve and strengthen elephant corridors across the state. Notably, several lives were lost in human-elephant conflicts in Jharkhand in the past few years; in the early months of 2026 itself, 28 people lost their lives in such conflicts in the state.
A recent survey of elephant corridors by a Maharashtra based organisation -- Wildlife & We Protection Foundation, revealed that nearly 80 per cent of human fatalities caused by elephant encounters occurred outside forest areas. In response, the Forest Department is working on a comprehensive plan to prevent elephants from straying beyond their designated corridors by improving habitat conditions and ensuring smoother migratory routes within these stretches.
The state currently has 17 identified elephant corridors. Efforts are also underway to expand forest cover and strengthen connectivity between these corridors to facilitate safer movement of elephants. As part of the initiative, training and awareness programmes are being conducted for forest personnel as well as local villagers.
Officials said the survey of existing corridors was recently carried out using CAMPA funds, and a report has since been prepared. It is presently undergoing ground verification, following which development plans for the corridors will be finalised.
“To support conservation efforts, a Maharashtra-based organisation has been engaged, particularly to train forest personnel in managing and protecting these corridors,” said Chief Conservator of Forests (Wild Life) SR Natesh.
The organisation has conducted a survey of all elephant and wildlife corridors on the ground, he added.
Natesh further added that a report has been prepared and is currently being verified on the ground. There is a plan to develop all these corridors, he said.
“It has been observed that several areas along these corridors face issues, which are causing distress to the wildlife. Through this study, efforts are being made to resolve these difficulties,” said Natesh. The corridors will be re-established by connecting two distinct ecosystems; their position has been identified by taking into account factors such as mountains and forests, he added.
After conducting a survey and submitting a report, the organisation has also started giving training to the officials and frontline personnel in the forest department. Forest officials deployed in elephant corridor zones are being provided with comprehensive, detailed information regarding elephant behavior and dietary habits.
Extensive data has also been collected concerning the demographics and agricultural practices of the village communities residing within these elephant corridors. Specific information has been compiled regarding which crops elephants typically target and the patterns associated with their foraging behavior.
“The data provided by the forest officials revealed that the majority most of the human-elephant conflict took place outside forest boundaries,” said Ishtiaq Ahmed Patel of Wildlife & We Protection Foundation. This suggests that elephants are venturing out of the forests in search of food; their ouster implies a scarcity of resources within their natural habitat, he added.
According to Ahmed, in the areas experiencing human-elephant conflict, authorities are currently assessing the proximity of the largest forest tract, the second-largest forest tract,and the specific ecological corridor or 'strip' that serves to connect the two.
The largest concentration of elephants is found within the Palamu Tiger Reserve, which currently harbors a population of approximately 130 elephants.