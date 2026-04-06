BJP wants to deny quota gains to OBC women: Congress

Now, they appear to be delinking the census, which raises serious questions. Because a caste-based census would provide clear data on the OBC population, it would lead to demands for fair representation of OBCs within the women’s quota. BJP’s hidden agenda is to deny the OBC women the right to have a reservation in Parliament. That’s why they advanced the delimitation,” he said.

Expressing concern over the proposed 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats, Tagore said the move could create an imbalance in representation, saying that while southern states may gain additional seats, their relative influence in Parliament could decline compared to northern states.

“It appears that the government is planning to increase the total number of seats in Parliament, possibly adding around 272 new seats to implement the women’s quota. While we support women’s reservation, the concern is about how these additional seats will be distributed. For example, Southern states together may get around 66 additional seats, while northern states could gain about 200 additional seats.

So the concern is not just about losing seats, but about losing proportional influence and representation in Parliament. Not only the South, the western part of India, and the north eastern part also are at a great disadvantage”, said the Congress leader.

Party slams special session timing on women’s bill

Tagore also criticised the timing of the special session of Parliament to pass the women’s bill, pointing out that it is being scheduled ahead of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections, potentially limiting the participation of the MPs from those seats. “The Business Advisory Committee was not informed about the special session. Why have Parliament and the Opposition not been kept in the loop?” he said.