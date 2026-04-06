Centre makes draft rules for control of coastal oil lumps

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has released draft rules aimed at managing ‘tar balls’ to protect the coastline and marine environment from oil spills.

The proposal outlines responsibilities for states, district administrations, and various ministries and agencies to prevent oil spills and ensure their timely removal.

Tar balls are small, dark, sticky blobs of weathered oil that form in marine environments due to oil spills or natural seeps. They often accumulate on beaches and pose a danger to seabirds, fish, and marine animals, such as sea turtles, which may mistakenly ingest them, thinking they are food. India’s western coast, particularly the area from Gujarat to Goa, is significantly affected by tar balls, especially during the seasonal period from April to September.

The draft rules, titled the Tar Balls Management Rules, 2026, aim to outline the responsibilities of the ministries involved in handling oil facilities. This includes the Defence Ministry, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MPSW), and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MPNG), in addition to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), state governments, and district administrations.

The new rules assign responsibilities to state governments and district administrations for the environmentally sound management of tar balls. They propose the formation of State Level Crisis Management Groups under the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP) established by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).