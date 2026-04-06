Eighth India-flagged LPG carrier crosses Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia conflict

India-flagged vessel Green Asha has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, official sources told news agency ANI on Monday, marking the eighth such LPG carrier to pass through the route since February 28 when the conflict began.

Earlier, another India-flagged large gas carrier, Green Sanvi, also safely crossed the Strait on Friday night carrying around 46,650 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

On March 28, a shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG reached the Vadinar Terminal of DPA Kandla in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The vessel MT Jag Vasant is scheduled to transfer its cargo to another ship through a ship-to-ship (STS) operation at anchorage.

Sources told ANI that Indian Navy warships were kept on standby to support merchant vessels transiting the region amid security concerns.

The developments come as the Centre continues discussions with Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage for Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

According to the Shipping Ministry, there are currently 18 Indian vessels with around 485 seafarers in the Persian Gulf. Officials said all vessels and crew are being closely monitored and remain safe.

Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mukesh Mangal said in a briefing that coordination is being maintained with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad and other stakeholders.

He added that over 964 seafarers have been repatriated so far, while ports across India continue to operate normally.

Officials also said around 5.98 lakh passengers have returned to India amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region.

(With inputs from PTI)