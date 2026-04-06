Guwahati Diary | NFR achieves milestones, boosts connectivity

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved significant milestones during the 2025-26 fiscal year, with enhanced connectivity, modernisation, passenger comfort and regional development across the region. It introduced 20 pairs of new train services, including premium, semi-premium and conventional trains, strengthening connectivity. “NFR increased the speed of 35 trains, resulting in a cumulative saving of 675 minutes in travel time. Simultaneously, the railway made notable progress with 100% electrification, contributing to Indian Railways’ mission of sustainable and energy-efficient operations,” NFR’s CPRO said.

Workshop for environ awareness in students

To foster environmental awareness among students, well-known biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with the Assam Pollution Control Board and Samagra Shiksha Assam, Kamrup Metro, conducted a four-day workshop titled “Shiksha for Science and Environment” at a school in the city. The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) that promotes environmentally responsible behaviour by integrating sustainability practices into school education to address rising pollution and climate change challenges. The workshop featured four sessions.