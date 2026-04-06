Insider track | Kharge’s better control in the party

Pathan’s many vanishing acts

Electoral politics, it seems, can be a disorienting space for late entrants—especially those coming from very different fields. Perhaps it is best to take a cue from Yousuf Pathan, the former cricketer now a Trinamool Congress MP from Baharampur, who memorably unseated Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. In a moment of disarming candour, Pathan recently remarked that reporters do not see him in Parliament, constituents do not spot him in the constituency, and even his family says he is missing at home. “Ab aap hi batao… main kahan jaata hoon phir?” he joked. One suspects he is around—just not always where everyone expects him to be.