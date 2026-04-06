Insider track | Kharge’s better control in the party

In Mallikarjun Kharge’s Congress, control now appears to rest more firmly with the top leadership. The Tamil Nadu candidate list has triggered unease, not only over exclusions but what it reveals. Though Rahul Gandhi was present during talks, Kharge took the final call. Leaders like Jothimani have voiced concerns that the state leadership appears disconnected from grassroots realities. Even those seen as close to Rahul are said to be unhappy. It isn’t the first time Kharge has pushed his choice—Christopher Tilak’s Rajya Sabha pick reportedly prevailed over the preferences of Rahul and Sonia, who backed Chella Kumar.
Dhaka posting sparks buzz
As relations between New Delhi and Dhaka improve, policy circles are asking who will be the next High Commissioner there. The idea of appointing a politician instead of a career diplomat has added interest. Arif Mohammad Khan’s name is being mentioned, though nothing is confirmed. His recent departure from Bihar’s Lok Bhavan had raised eyebrows, particularly as he was seen by some within BJP circles as having played a role in political developments involving CM Nitish Kumar. Some officials see his political background as useful for this sensitive role, while others are cautious. Other politicians’ names are also being discussed.
Race for Delhi’s top post
Two seasoned AGMUT cadre officers—Debashree Mukherjee (1991 batch) and Punya Salila Srivastava (1993 batch)—are in strong contention for Delhi’s next Chief Secretary. Mukherjee, now Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is keen to return to the parent cadre, with her seniority working in her favour. Srivastava, currently Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, has built a solid profile through key roles in the Union government, including the Ministry of Home Affairs. Her experience in handling Centre–state coordination and complex administrative matters is seen as well-suited to Delhi’s governance needs.
DGP choice nears closure
After years of temporary arrangements, Uttar Pradesh may soon appoint a permanent police chief. A new panel has been sent to the UPSC after earlier objections regarding updated guidelines and the Supreme Court’s mandate. Now, the process depends on the Commission sending back a shortlist of three names for the final choice. The gap began when Mukul Goel was removed in 2022, and the post has been vacant since then. Since acting DGP Rajiv Krishna is among the 22 senior IPS officers on the list, the state government may finally choose him, sources said, noting that his tenure runs until June 2029, making him one of the strongest eligible candidates under Supreme Court norms.
Ground signals from Gorakhpur
Following UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Singapore in February, bilateral engagement now appears to be moving at a more grounded level. Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, recently travelled to Gorakhpur—reportedly taking the Vande Bharat train from Lucknow, marking a first for the route. The visit, though low-key, drew some local attention. During his stay, he visited Ravi Rai’s Children of Mother Earth Centre, a school and shelter for underprivileged children, and said he was impressed by the students. He also visited the Gorakhnath Mandir, adding a cultural touch to the trip.
Pathan’s many vanishing acts
Electoral politics, it seems, can be a disorienting space for late entrants—especially those coming from very different fields. Perhaps it is best to take a cue from Yousuf Pathan, the former cricketer now a Trinamool Congress MP from Baharampur, who memorably unseated Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. In a moment of disarming candour, Pathan recently remarked that reporters do not see him in Parliament, constituents do not spot him in the constituency, and even his family says he is missing at home. “Ab aap hi batao… main kahan jaata hoon phir?” he joked. One suspects he is around—just not always where everyone expects him to be.