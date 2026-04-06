Jharkhand: Nine workers injured in furnace explosion in private steel plant

RAMGARH: At least nine workers were injured in a furnace explosion in a private steel plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Monday, an official said.

The incident happened at Hesla under Ramgarh police station limits around 4 am, he said.

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Anurag Kumar Tiwari said that nine workers were injured in the furnace blast, and seven of them are critical with over 60 per cent burn injuries.

They were referred to a private hospital in Ranchi for better treatment, he said.

The administration has directed the steel plant management to ensure better treatment facilities for the injured and the critically injured patients should be referred to New Delhi, if required, another official said.

The injured were identified as Akhila Rai, Brijlal Bedia, Raj Balan Yadav, Mahesh Mahto, Ashok Bediya, Panditji alias Raju Jha, Chhotu Sao, Suresh Bediya and Ishaya, the official said.