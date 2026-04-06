Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai are abdominal obesity hotspots: Study

Based on data from over seven lakh people across 707 districts as per the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-2021), the study also highlighted that more than half of women aged 15-49 (56.6%) and nearly half of men aged 15-54 (48.9%) in India have abdominal obesity, indicating an alarming trend with far reaching implications as non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions are rising.

Led by the researchers from Health Systems Transformation Platform, New Delhi, the study uncovered striking geographic disparities. While northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, J&K and Delhi have a high prevalence of abdominal obesity among both men and women, the picture is totally different in central India.

In districts across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and parts of Maharashtra, relatively lower levels of abdominal obesity are reported.But this advantage may not last, the study said, adding that as towns expand and lifestyles change, these areas could soon follow the same path as the north.