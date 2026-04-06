Kashmiri nurse detained in Saudi Arabia over alleged social media post on Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

SRINAGAR: A 29-year-old Kashmiri youth working as a nurse specialist in Saudi Arabia has been detained by authorities, allegedly over a social media post. The youth has been identified as Amjad Ali Bhat, a resident of Gund Ibrahim, Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

He was employed as a nurse specialist in Dammam with a Saudi-based healthcare firm, Saudi Response Plus Medical, since June last year.

The family has sought the help of the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate his release. Amjad's family said he was detained by the Saudi civil defence personnel on March 25.

“We came to know about his detention through his colleagues, two days after the incident. For two days, we were frantically calling on his mobile but it was not reachable. Then we called his colleague and he informed us about his detention,” his sister told TNIE. She said they don’t know the reason for his detention.

According to J&K Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuhami, Amjad’s detention is believed to have followed his social media post on Iran's assassinated Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

No formal charges or official communication regarding the grounds of his detention have been conveyed to his family or employer, he said.

Amjad’s sister said they approached the company that had hired Amjad, but the HR informed the family that they don’t know the reason for his detention.