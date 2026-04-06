Kejriwal to do a Didi in HC, argue own case in liquor scam

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear and argue in person before the Delhi High Court on Monday in a case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, AAP said.

Kejriwal and several other accused in the case have moved an application seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the matter, the party said on Sunday.

This comes days after the high court gave the AAP national convener and others one final opportunity to file their response on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that sought the expunging of “unwarranted” remarks made against it by the trial court while discharging them in the liquor policy case.

The ED plea challenged the trial court order that had acquitted Kejriwal in a case related to alleged non-compliance with summons during the probe in the liquor policy case.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and others had written to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyaya, requesting that the matter be transferred from the single-judge bench of Sharma to another bench, a request the HC denied.