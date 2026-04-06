Kharge's 'illiterate' remark shakes up Congress campaign ahead of Gujarat civic polls

AHMEDABAD: As Gujarat’s local body elections gather pace, a controversial remark by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has triggered a full-blown political storm, pushing campaign narratives off track and igniting a fierce BJP backlash.

What began as a routine election buildup has now veered into a high-voltage confrontation, with the Congress finding itself on the defensive and its campaign momentum visibly disrupted.

The “illiterate” comment, seen as targeting Gujaratis, has triggered outrage, providing an edge to the BJP.

Sensing it, the BJP swiftly escalated the issue, converting outrage into a central campaign plank. The reaction was not scattered; it was coordinated, sharp, amplifying the controversy across political platforms and public discourse.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated, “The statement made regarding the people of Gujarat is extremely objectionable and unfortunate. Such comments insult 6 crore Gujaratis and wound the pride of a land shaped by icons like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.”