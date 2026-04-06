Kharge's 'illiterate' remark shakes up Congress campaign ahead of Gujarat civic polls

AHMEDABAD: As Gujarat’s local body elections gather pace, a controversial remark by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has triggered a full-blown political storm, pushing campaign narratives off track and igniting a fierce BJP backlash.
What began as a routine election buildup has now veered into a high-voltage confrontation, with the Congress finding itself on the defensive and its campaign momentum visibly disrupted.
The “illiterate” comment, seen as targeting Gujaratis, has triggered outrage, providing an edge to the BJP.
Sensing it, the BJP swiftly escalated the issue, converting outrage into a central campaign plank. The reaction was not scattered; it was coordinated, sharp, amplifying the controversy across political platforms and public discourse.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated, “The statement made regarding the people of Gujarat is extremely objectionable and unfortunate. Such comments insult 6 crore Gujaratis and wound the pride of a land shaped by icons like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.”
He further sharpened the attack, adding, “Gujarat has always led in nation-building, development and unity and will continue to do so. Such remarks only expose the narrow mindset of the Congress.”
The Chief Minister directly linked the controversy to the BJP’s broader political dominance under Narendra Modi, stating, “Congress is unsettled by the overwhelming public support for the BJP’s development politics under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Gujarat’s aware voters will give a fitting reply and soon, even states like Kerala will reject Congress.”
With that, the BJP reframed the controversy as a part of a larger narrative of alleged Congress disconnect and frustration. Joining the offensive, Gujarat BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma intensified the rhetoric, declaring, “Kharge’s remark is not just an insult to Gujaratis, it is an attack on the dignity of the entire State. Gujaratis are known for their hard work and enterprise, contributing significantly to national growth.”
He further added, “Such repeated statements from Congress leaders reflect how disconnected they are from ground realities.”
As the controversy snowballed, the BJP formally demanded an apology, turning political pressure into a strategic campaign push.
Meanwhile, political circles across Gujarat are abuzz, with debates growing louder.
What was once a routine electoral contest has now transformed into a battle of narrative development versus dignity, perception versus pride.
And as accusations and counter-accusations intensify, this controversy is unlikely to fade anytime soon.
With local body elections at stake, the timing of the controversy has amplified its impact.
The Congress now faces the dual challenge of damage control and campaign recovery, while the BJP continues to press its advantage.