LPG supply crisis: Work pressure claims life of gas agency manager in Uttarakhand

CHAMPAWAT: A manager of the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) gas agency in Uttarakhand's Champawat allegedly died by suicide on Sunday amid severe work pressure linked to an LPG supply crisis.

The deceased, Dayal Singh Rawat (55), a native of Rishikesh, was found to have consumed poison late Sunday night. He was rushed to the district hospital for treatment but died during the night.

According to his colleagues, Rawat had been under intense mental stress for the past week while struggling to manage LPG cylinder distribution amid supply shortages. Sources said he was facing mounting pressure from the public, officials, and scrutiny from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) over distribution delays.

Speaking to TNIE, Champawat Kotwali Station Inspectort DS Bisht said, "The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death will be determined once the autopsy report is released."

Further investifation is on, he said.

In a mark of respect and mourning, gas distribution operations were suspended across the region on Monday.

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