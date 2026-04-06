MoEFCC approves forest land diversion for renewable energy project despite regulatory violations

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has granted 'in-principle' and 'ex post facto' approval for the diversion of over 77 hectares of forest land in the Kurnool range of the Gani Reserve Forest in Andhra Pradesh.

The move is aimed at an integrated renewable energy project by a private company. However, the committee has instructed the state government to impose penalties on the company for using forest land without following proper procedures.

Besides, the State government also asked to submit a Wildlife Management Plan along with a reclamation and rehabilitation plan for the land that was used without authorisation for non-forestry activities.

The 'ex post facto' approval was sought for the diversion of 77.17 ha of forest land in the Gani Reserve Forest (GRF) for the Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP) by Greenko Energies Pvt. Ltd.

The Advisory Committee on Forest Clearance of the MoEFCC, after detailed discussions, recommended the proposal for granting ex post facto 'in-principle' approval for the diversion of forest land.

This includes an additional 46.42 ha of forest land in the Kurnool Range and 30.75 ha of forest land from the Nandyal Division in GRF for the expansion of the already diverted proposal for the establishment of the IREP.

However, the committee has imposed a few additional conditions.

The committee has directed the State Forest Department (SFD) to take action against the officials involved under sections 3A/3B of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, or the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), and to submit a report on this action along with compliance to the 'in-principle' approval.