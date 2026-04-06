More money for pharma, fertiliser, petrochem, but low usage: House panel

NEW DELHI: Four reports tabled in Parliament by the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers in March point out that funds are rising for pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and fertilisers but remain underutilised, even as the government expands schemes to reduce import dependence.

The pharmaceuticals action taken report notes that Budget Estimates rose from Rs 2,244.15 crore in 2022–23 to Rs 6,920.20 crore in 2025–26, yet allocations were reduced by 15–17% at the revised stage because infra schemes could not proceed on time.

The department attributes this to delays in statutory clearances and slow uptake under production-linked incentive and bulk drug park schemes, which together account for 60% of total spending.