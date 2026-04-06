Rahul Gandhi questions Govt on data sovereignty, seeks clarity on US trade talks

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised concerns over India’s data sovereignty, alleging a lack of transparency from the government on how citizens’ data will be protected amid ongoing digital trade negotiations with the United States.

Gandhi said India should be at the forefront of the global technology race but is instead being “kept in the dark” about critical issues related to data protection and usage.

He said that India’s data belongs to its people and could serve as a key asset in building artificial intelligence capabilities, boosting businesses, and generating employment.

In a series of questions directed at the government, Gandhi sought clarity on what “reducing barriers” in the India-US trade discussions would mean for data governance. He asked whether sensitive data, such as health records, financial information, and government databases would remain stored within India, and whether the country would retain the authority to enforce data localisation for foreign companies.

"Every question on our data sovereignty, health data, AI, and local data storage gets the same treatment: 'framework', 'balance', 'autonomy' - big words, zero specifics," the former Congress president said.

The government refuses to tell the country what it is negotiating away, he alleged.

"We should be leading the global tech race, but instead we are kept in the dark about how India's data will be protected," Gandhi said. People deserve transparency and accountability regarding country's data, he asserted.

"We deserve to own and use our data to build a better future," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier raised similar questions in the Lok Sabha on April 1, asking how India plans to reconcile its commitments under the proposed India-US trade framework with existing data localisation rules and regulatory safeguards.

He also sought details on whether such agreements could limit India’s ability to regulate artificial intelligence, restrict foreign access to sensitive infrastructure, or mandate local storage of critical data.