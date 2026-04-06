Rahul Gandhi questions Govt on data sovereignty, seeks clarity on US trade talks

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised concerns over India’s data sovereignty, alleging a lack of transparency from the government on how citizens’ data will be protected amid ongoing digital trade negotiations with the United States.
Gandhi said India should be at the forefront of the global technology race but is instead being “kept in the dark” about critical issues related to data protection and usage.
He said that India’s data belongs to its people and could serve as a key asset in building artificial intelligence capabilities, boosting businesses, and generating employment.
In a series of questions directed at the government, Gandhi sought clarity on what “reducing barriers” in the India-US trade discussions would mean for data governance. He asked whether sensitive data, such as health records, financial information, and government databases would remain stored within India, and whether the country would retain the authority to enforce data localisation for foreign companies.
"Every question on our data sovereignty, health data, AI, and local data storage gets the same treatment: 'framework', 'balance', 'autonomy' - big words, zero specifics," the former Congress president said.
The government refuses to tell the country what it is negotiating away, he alleged.
"We should be leading the global tech race, but instead we are kept in the dark about how India's data will be protected," Gandhi said. People deserve transparency and accountability regarding country's data, he asserted.
"We deserve to own and use our data to build a better future," Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier raised similar questions in the Lok Sabha on April 1, asking how India plans to reconcile its commitments under the proposed India-US trade framework with existing data localisation rules and regulatory safeguards.
He also sought details on whether such agreements could limit India’s ability to regulate artificial intelligence, restrict foreign access to sensitive infrastructure, or mandate local storage of critical data.
Responding in writing, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said India’s digital economy remains robust, with revenues exceeding $280 billion and exports touching $225 billion in FY 2024–25.
He noted that the sector employs over 60 lakh people, making digital trade a key pillar of the economy.
Prasada stated that India remains committed to expanding digital trade partnerships globally and has already concluded free trade agreements with the UAE, UK, and EU, all of which include dedicated digital trade provisions. He asserted that these agreements safeguard India’s interests while ensuring market access.
On the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, Prasada said both countries are working towards a framework that promotes a “free, fair, and dynamic” digital environment.
He added that India has preserved its regulatory autonomy in data governance and that no agreement would restrict the country’s ability to manage its data within the existing legal framework.
The minister maintained that the negotiations aim to balance technological advancement with cross-border collaboration, without compromising India’s strategic digital interests.