Rahul Gandhi slams Modi Govt, says LPG crisis mirrors Covid mismanagement, burdening the poor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Centre’s handling of the alleged “LPG gas crisis”, comparing it to the government’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic and accusing it of placing the burden on the poor.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, “Modi Ji had said, 'We will handle the LPG gas crisis just like we handled COVID. And indeed, that is exactly what he did. Precisely like COVID - devoid of policy, full of grand announcements, and placing the entire burden upon the poor.”

He highlighted the impact on daily wage earners, stating that for migrant labourers earning Rs 500–800 a day, cooking gas has become unaffordable. “A labourer returning home at night does not even have the money to light the stove,” he said.