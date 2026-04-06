Rahul Gandhi slams Modi Govt, says LPG crisis mirrors Covid mismanagement, burdening the poor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Centre’s handling of the alleged “LPG gas crisis”, comparing it to the government’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic and accusing it of placing the burden on the poor.
Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, “Modi Ji had said, 'We will handle the LPG gas crisis just like we handled COVID. And indeed, that is exactly what he did. Precisely like COVID - devoid of policy, full of grand announcements, and placing the entire burden upon the poor.”
He highlighted the impact on daily wage earners, stating that for migrant labourers earning Rs 500–800 a day, cooking gas has become unaffordable. “A labourer returning home at night does not even have the money to light the stove,” he said.
Gandhi further said that the situation is forcing workers to leave cities. “The result? Abandon the city; flee back to the village. The very labourers who serve as the backbone of textile mills and factories are today on the verge of breaking down themselves,” he alleged.
He warned of wider economic distress, adding, “The textile sector is already in the ICU. The manufacturing sector is gasping for breath. And where did this crisis originate? From that diplomatic blunder - committed at the negotiating table - which the government refuses to acknowledge to this day.”
“When arrogance becomes policy, the economy crumbles, labourers are forced to migrate, industries are ruined, and the entire nation is pushed back by decades,” Gandhi said, urging citizens to speak up. “There remains but one question: Why is it always the poor who perish first in every crisis? Do not remain silent. This is not merely a question for the poor; it is a question for all of us.”
The remarks come days after Modi, speaking in Parliament on March 23, cautioned that global challenges stemming from the West Asia conflict could persist and called for unity, drawing parallels with the country’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a recent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by the prime minister, the government reviewed measures to protect citizens from the impact of the ongoing conflict.
Modi emphasised the need for timely and accurate public information to counter misinformation and directed departments to mitigate difficulties faced by affected sectors.
Officials also briefed the meeting on steps taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, particularly LNG and LPG. The government is diversifying sourcing channels, with supplies being secured from multiple countries to maintain availability.
(With inputs from PTI)