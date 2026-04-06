RS Chairman, LS Speaker rejects Opposition notices on motion to remove CEC

A separate notification from the Lok Sabha Secretary General said a notice of Motion dated March 12, 2026 signed by 130 Members of Lok Sabha under Article 324(5) of the Constitution, read with Article 124(4) thereof, Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, was submitted to the Speaker, seeking the removal of Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner.

"After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved therein, the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under Section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of Motion," it said.

The opposition parties have accused the CEC of aiding the ruling BJP on several occasions, especially with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which they alleged aims to help the saffron party.

The process for removing the CEC is similar to that for the removal of a Supreme Court or a high court judge, meaning an impeachment can be effected only on the ground of "proven misbehaviour or incapacity".

'We know what happened to last RS Chairman'

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "We know what happened to the last Chairman of the Rajya Sabha who accepted a petition moved by Opposition MPs,” PTI reported.

His remarks were seen as an apparent reference to Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as Vice President, citing health reasons.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien said no reason has been given while rejecting the opposition's notices and accused the BJP of mocking Parliament.

"Ah! Told you so. Notice to remove CEC Vanish Kumar by Rajya Sabha MPs rejected. Reason? NO REASON GIVEN. BJP keep mocking our great Parliament. SHAME," O'Brien said in a post on X.