RTO offices in several districts in Gujarat receive hoax bomb threats, triggering panic among public

In Surat, Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakhdhirsinh Zala confirmed the intensity of the operation, stating, “The entire campus was evacuated immediately, and a thorough anti-sabotage check was conducted. No objectionable or suspicious item has been found during the operation, and normal functioning will resume shortly.”

Even as fear lingered, he struck a note of reassurance, adding, “There is no cause for concern or panic. Citizens are requested to maintain calm and continue their work as usual at the RTO.”

But behind the scenes, the investigation has now shifted gears, moving from ground zero to the digital trail.

The Surat Cyber Cell has launched a parallel probe, dissecting the threatening emails to trace their origin, decode technical footprints, and identify the sender behind what appears to be a coordinated hoax.

Meanwhile, the ripple effects of the threat were felt differently across cities in Rajkot; every branch office inside the RTO premises was meticulously searched, while in Vadodara, stranded applicants waited outside for nearly two to three hours, caught in uncertainty before being issued fresh appointments for the next day.

The most alarming input, however, emerged from Ahmedabad, where the Subhash Bridge RTO Office received a message, warning that 13 bombs would detonate at 12:50 PM, prompting an even more intense security sweep led by bomb detection squads.