SC seeks Centre, states’ response on plea to keep stray cattle off highways

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking direction to the authorities to ensure that stray cattle are kept away from national and state highways across the country.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Centre and others, including the states, Union Territories and Animal Welfare Board of India, seeking their responses on the plea within four weeks.

The bench observed that several states were charging 10 per cent cow cess but were doing nothing.

The counsel appearing for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told the bench that the apex court has already reserved its order in the stray dogs case, which also covers the issue of stray animals entering highways.

The counsel appearing for petitioner 'Lawyers For Human Rights International' said largely the issue would be covered by the stray dogs case verdict, but there were certain other aspects which were raised in this petition.

The bench issued notice on the plea and posted it for hearing after four weeks.

The plea has sought a direction to the authorities to frame and enforce uniform national guidelines to prevent cattle intrusion on highways.

It also sought direction for mandatory fencing of national highways and expressway, particularly on accident-prone stretches.

It also sought establishment of scientifically managed cattle shelters/'gaushalas' with earmarked funding, and imposition of strict penal liability for illegal abandonment of cattle.