Swadeshi coal takes centre stage, Jindal Steel integrates advanced coal gasification tech to power steel-making

Expanding this technology further, Jindal Steel has now deployed syngas in its galvanising and colour coating line furnaces, a first for the global steel industry.

This strategic pivot allows the company to maintain production levels despite current market shortages of natural gas, LPG, and propane.

Beyond iron-making and finishing lines, the company has introduced the injection of syngas into blast furnaces. This technical breakthrough offers a dual benefit: reduced imports and significantly decreased carbon emissions per tonne of steel produced.

"Synthesis gas from swadeshi coal can replace imported methanol, ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and LNG," stated Mr P.K. Biju Nair, Executive Director of Jindal Steel’s Angul facility.

This technological shift aligns with the Government of India’s National Coal Gasification Mission, which provides the policy framework to accelerate clean coal adoption.

By leveraging its 'mine-to-metal' model, Jindal Steel, which has invested over USD 12 billion in facilities across Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, continues to position itself as a leader in sustainable infrastructure and manufacturing.