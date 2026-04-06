UGC asks HEIs to review journalism syllabus, take part in government surveys

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently directed all universities and Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to take part in government surveys and make the journalism courses offered by them more effective by reviewing the syllabus.

This follows an internal directive issued by the Education department to the Secretary of the UGC seven months ago stating that the Prime Minister had made both the suggestions.

An official communication from Manish R Joshi, Secretary, UGC to the heads of all universities and HEIs on March 23 cites a September 22, 2025, order of the Ministry of Education and states, “All universities and HEIs are hereby requested to associate themselves with the various surveys being conducted by the Ministries/Departments of the Government of India (such as Ministry of Statistics and Programme (MoSP) Implementation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) etc). Further, universities and HEIs may also review the syllabus of journalism courses to make them more effective.”

The internal order from the Undersecretary of the Department of Higher Education on September 22, 2025, to the UGC Secretary as well as the Member Secretary of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) specifies that the Prime Minister had made the suggestions regarding association of HEIs with surveys and review of journalism syllabus.