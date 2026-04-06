UGC asks HEIs to review journalism syllabus, take part in government surveys

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently directed all universities and Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to take part in government surveys and make the journalism courses offered by them more effective by reviewing the syllabus.
This follows an internal directive issued by the Education department to the Secretary of the UGC seven months ago stating that the Prime Minister had made both the suggestions.
An official communication from Manish R Joshi, Secretary, UGC to the heads of all universities and HEIs on March 23 cites a September 22, 2025, order of the Ministry of Education and states, “All universities and HEIs are hereby requested to associate themselves with the various surveys being conducted by the Ministries/Departments of the Government of India (such as Ministry of Statistics and Programme (MoSP) Implementation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) etc). Further, universities and HEIs may also review the syllabus of journalism courses to make them more effective.”
The internal order from the Undersecretary of the Department of Higher Education on September 22, 2025, to the UGC Secretary as well as the Member Secretary of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) specifies that the Prime Minister had made the suggestions regarding association of HEIs with surveys and review of journalism syllabus.
The letter states that apart from being associated with a challenge mode with various surveys being done by government departments like MoSPI, MoHFW, they could be entrusted with the responsibility of undertaking certain surveys. “Syllabus in journalism courses may be reviewed to make them more effective,” was also specified.
“UGC and AICTE are requested to issue suitable advisories to institutions under your jurisdiction regarding the said matter,” it added.
The move has not gone down well with educationists or journalism heads.
A prominent educationist, requesting anonymity, told TNIE, “Journalism courses are extremely important as journalism shapes public opinion and perception. The government is keen on ensuring the next generation of journalists tilt towards its ideology.”
He added, “This has been going on for the last ten years and is yet another instance of curbing academic freedom. Curriculum and content needs to be determined by the universities.“
The head of a top journalism institute said, “Presently, the government is exercising strong control over the media. Now, they want to control journalism education too.”
Referring to the surveys in question, an educationist said this was not something new. “Many HEIs already take help out in surveys. This will help the government have adequate data on hand before framing policies.”