‘Aggressive anti-Maoist push since ’08’

Retired IPS officer K Vijay Kumar, widely recognised for leading the operation that resulted in the end of forest brigand Veerappan in 2004, and who served as Senior Security Adviser in the MHA on Left-Wing Extremism, tells TNIE in an interview that though apex Naxal bodies—Central Committee and Politbureau—are dismantled, the Centre and affected states must be more vigilant now to keep the menace permanently at bay.

Excerpts:

The March 31, 2026, deadline has passed. How do you assess the threat posed by the Naxal menace in the country?

Their Central Committee and Polit Bureau are now completely finished, as the security forces either eliminated the top Naxal leadership or got them to surrender. However, I feel that Centre and state governments, along with security forces, should be more alert and keep up the pressure on the possible leftover leadership or cadres. Since the State has achieved its goal of dismantling the Naxal apparatus, it has to keep a close watch on the leftover elements, at least for some time.

You were part of the decision-making body as MHA adviser. What level of planning went into diminishing the Naxal threat?

The results are due to the perfect coordination between the Centre and the states. Earlier, the affected states asked for more assistance from the Centre, as they were unable to deal with the menace on their own due to incapacity, lack of planning and resources. But Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh did well in decimating the armed rebellions. In Maharashtra, except for Gadchiroli district, the state handled it well. The district remained affected, as it bordered Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were the most successful in dealing with the menace. Even Odisha was fairly successful. But, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar remained problem states.