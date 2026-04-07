Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns: Source

Campbell Wilson has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, PTI reported, quoting a source familiar with the development.

Wilson was appointed as Air India's CEO and MD in July 2022 , following former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci's decision not to take up the top job in March 2022 amid a controversy.

The Tata-owned carrier has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Earlier reports had indicated that the group was already evaluating potential successors, with Wilson’s five-year term originally set to run until 2027.

Wilson had faced mounting scrutiny in recent months, particularly after a fatal crash involving a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad last year, which claimed 241 lives.

(With inputs from PTI)