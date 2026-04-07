Amid Iran war, Foreign Secretary heads to Washington to review 'full spectrum' of India-US ties

Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will begin a three-day visit to Washington DC on Wednesday to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the April 8-10 visit, Misri will review bilateral trade and defence ties, and discuss the ongoing West Asia conflict.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas," it said in a statement.

The visit comes as both sides work to stabilise the ties after a spell of uncertainty and strain.