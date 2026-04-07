Army trains J&K cops to enhance counter-militancy capabilities, drone warfare

SRINAGAR: Amid the rising threat of drones, the Indian Army is training the Jammu and Kashmir policemen to enhance their counter militancy capabilities and make them proficient in handling of new generation equipment including drone and counter-drone measures.

The 12-day refresher course for policemen, which began on Tuesday at the Miran Sahib Brigade, will conclude on April 18.

A total of 108 police personnel will be trained during the refresher course to enhance counter militancy capabilities.

J&K police has played a key role in fight against militancy in the region.

The refresher course has been jointly conceptualised by senior leadership of the Indian Army and J&K Police.

“The initiative aims to further enhance operational synergy, coordination and standardisation of procedures in the complex and evolving security environment of J&K,” said Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

The inauguration ceremony marking the commencement of the Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism refresher course for J&K police personnel was conducted at Army’s Tiger Division in Jammu today.

The event was attended by ADGP Armed J&K police Anand Jain and GOC Tiger Division along with other senior officials of Indian Army and J&K Police.

According to the defence spokesman, the refresher course aims to further enhance operational synergy, coordination and standardisation of procedures in the complex and evolving security environment of J&K.