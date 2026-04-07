Army trains J&K cops to enhance counter-militancy capabilities, drone warfare

SRINAGAR: Amid the rising threat of drones, the Indian Army is training the Jammu and Kashmir policemen to enhance their counter militancy capabilities and make them proficient in handling of new generation equipment including drone and counter-drone measures.
The 12-day refresher course for policemen, which began on Tuesday at the Miran Sahib Brigade, will conclude on April 18.
A total of 108 police personnel will be trained during the refresher course to enhance counter militancy capabilities.
J&K police has played a key role in fight against militancy in the region.
The refresher course has been jointly conceptualised by senior leadership of the Indian Army and J&K Police.
“The initiative aims to further enhance operational synergy, coordination and standardisation of procedures in the complex and evolving security environment of J&K,” said Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.
The inauguration ceremony marking the commencement of the Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism refresher course for J&K police personnel was conducted at Army’s Tiger Division in Jammu today.
The event was attended by ADGP Armed J&K police Anand Jain and GOC Tiger Division along with other senior officials of Indian Army and J&K Police.
According to the defence spokesman, the refresher course aims to further enhance operational synergy, coordination and standardisation of procedures in the complex and evolving security environment of J&K.
The training, he said, would cover a wide spectrum of operational aspects, enhancing skills for counter terrorist efficacy.
The police men during the 12-day training will also be trained by army experts in handling of new generation equipment, drone and counter-drone measures.
“The course is focused on strengthening junior leadership capabilities, which play a critical role in the execution of small team operations in counter-terrorism scenarios,” the defence spokesman said.
According to Lt Col Bartwal, numerous joint operations by Indian Army and J&K Police in areas such as Kathua, Dudu - Basantgarh, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri during the last few years have highlighted the importance of seamless coordination, shared situational awareness and mutual trust.
“This refresher course will further consolidate these strengths and enhance interoperability between security forces at the tactical level,” he said.
Senior officials emphasised that such joint training initiatives are essential for building a coordinated, disciplined and well-prepared response to emerging security challenges.
“The initiative reflects the continued commitment of the Indian Army and J&K Police towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the region,” the defence spokesman said.