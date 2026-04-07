Chhattisgarh CM Sai presents ‘New Bastar’ blueprint to PM Modi as Maoism recedes

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to present a transformative vision for the Bastar region, marking a definitive shift from its history of conflict toward a future of innovation and economic prosperity.

During the meeting, CM Sai expressed gratitude for the PM’s leadership in restoring of peace in the region. He declared that Naxalism has been effectively eliminated across Chhattisgarh, including its former stronghold of Bastar, replacing an "atmosphere of fear" with one of optimism.

The CM’s comprehensive blueprint for the region is built upon a core strategic framework: Saturate, Connect, Facilitate, Empower, and Engage. This roadmap aims to integrate previously isolated tribal villages into the mainstream economy through massive infrastructure investments.

Key highlights of the infrastructure plan include Roads & Bridges, Connectivity and Energy.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the CM emphasised a "holistic growth" model that prioritises education, healthcare, and the modern economy. The plan outlines the development of "Education Cities," super-specialty hospitals, and the conversion of 45 makeshift ‘Pota Cabin’ schools into permanent, modern buildings.

To foster a new economic identity for Bastar, the state government is pushing for a robust start-up ecosystem and enhanced tourism initiatives. The vision also includes construction of 15 new stadiums and multi-purpose halls to engage the region's youth and promote sports development.