Concern over impure groundwater in 8 states

CHANDIGARH: The Parliamentary standing committee has expressed concern over groundwater contamination in eight states across the country, including Punjab and Rajasthan.

In its recent report on the demands for grants for 2026–27 of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Standing Committee on Water Resources has noted that excessive groundwater extraction across the country has led to aquifer depletion and a sharp decline in water tables.

It further added that the contamination by heavy metals is generally location-specific and depends on local hydrogeological conditions and source pressures and does not necessarily indicate uniform contamination across an entire area in reference to the finding of the Central Ground Water Board.

Seeking a status update within three months, the panel stressed that the department must adopt a proactive strategy to curb groundwater exploitation at the national level and prioritise collaboration with states and union territories.

“The committee learnt from the written submission of the Department that 4,949 villages across 8 states (Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura and West Bengal) have been affected by chemical contamination as reported by the states on JJM-IMIS,” read the report.

It further stated that the issue of contamination is most pronounced in the state of Rajasthan, where the maximum number of districts are affected, while districts, namely Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga and Patiala in the state of Punjab, are affected by heavy metals like mercury, uranium, selenium and cadmium.