Defence capex up, but procedural hurdles hamper as revenue spending spirals

NEW DELHI: The nineteenth, twentieth, twenty-first, twenty-second, and twenty-third Reports of the Standing Committee on Defence, chaired by Shri Radha Mohan Singh, were presented to the Lok Sabha and laid in the Rajya Sabha in March 2026.

Across these five comprehensive documents, a singular, recurring theme emerges: a systemic “execution gap” where ambitious budgetary allocations frequently fail to translate into actual hardware and operational capability due to administrative inertia and procurement bottlenecks.

A primary concern identified across the reports is the structural imbalance between revenue and capital expenditure. The Twentieth Report reveals that the Army’s budget continues to be dominated by fixed costs—salaries, allowances, and pensions—leaving the revenue segment with limited flexibility. For the 2026-27 fiscal year, the Army’s projected revenue requirement was `2.61 lakh crore, yet it was allocated only `2.41 lakh crore.