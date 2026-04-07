Defence capex up, but procedural hurdles hamper as revenue spending spirals

NEW DELHI: The nineteenth, twentieth, twenty-first, twenty-second, and twenty-third Reports of the Standing Committee on Defence, chaired by Shri Radha Mohan Singh, were presented to the Lok Sabha and laid in the Rajya Sabha in March 2026.
Across these five comprehensive documents, a singular, recurring theme emerges: a systemic “execution gap” where ambitious budgetary allocations frequently fail to translate into actual hardware and operational capability due to administrative inertia and procurement bottlenecks.
A primary concern identified across the reports is the structural imbalance between revenue and capital expenditure. The Twentieth Report reveals that the Army’s budget continues to be dominated by fixed costs—salaries, allowances, and pensions—leaving the revenue segment with limited flexibility. For the 2026-27 fiscal year, the Army’s projected revenue requirement was `2.61 lakh crore, yet it was allocated only `2.41 lakh crore.
The Twenty-First Report notes that despite a 60% growth in the capital budget over five years, the inability to fully utilise these allocations remains a chronic issue. For instance, while the government has championed “Atmanirbharta” (self-reliance), with 75% of the capital acquisition budget now earmarked for domestic industries, the Committee observed that actual expenditure often lags behind these targets.
On defence production, the Twenty-Second Report highlights that industrial ecosystem remains reliant on state-led entities. While the value of production by Defence Public Sector Undertakings has soared to over `1.11 lakh crore, the Committee stressed profitability & efficiency of certain units.