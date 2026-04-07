Forest fire near Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand sparks alarm; probe ordered

DEHRADUN: A fresh outbreak of forest fire in the Ramnagar Forest Division, adjacent to the iconic Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, has once again exposed the vulnerability of Uttarakhand’s biodiversity to the annual blaze season.
The fire, which erupted on Monday afternoon near the Tilmat temple in the Tedha region, quickly intensified, engulfing a significant patch of the forest. Witnesses reported that dry vegetation and strong winds acted as catalysts, turning a minor localised spark into a massive wall of fire within minutes.
The rapid spread triggered panic among local residents and environmentalists, who fear for the safety of the region’s diverse wildlife. While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, forest officials have not ruled out human interference.
"Upon receiving information about the fire near the local temple, we immediately dispatched a departmental team to the spot," said Ankit Badola, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Ramnagar Forest Division. "Our teams are currently on the ground, working tirelessly to contain the flames and prevent further destruction of forest wealth."
Badola added that the department is taking a stern view of the incident. "We are investigating the cause. If it is discovered that the fire was started deliberately, we will initiate strict legal action against the perpetrators. Our primary objective is to safeguard our forest resources and curb such incidents effectively," he asserted.
As the mercury rises across Uttarakhand, the state is once again battling the recurring crisis of forest fires. The fire season, which typically spans the pre-monsoon months, places immense strain on the state's forest department, stretching resources thin.
Each year, thousands of hectares of forest cover are lost, causing irreparable damage to ecosystems and displacing wildlife.
Environmentalist Chandan Nayal told TNIE, "Some fires are natural, the vast majority in the Himalayan region are human-induced—often triggered by locals clearing agricultural land or negligence. The government must take stringent action against anti-social elements indulging in forest fires to protect our invaluable forest wealth."
As the firefighting operations continue near the Tilmat temple, the administration has urged the public to exercise caution, warning that even a minor lapse can lead to catastrophic environmental damage in the ecologically sensitive landscape surrounding Corbett.