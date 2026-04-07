Forest fire near Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand sparks alarm; probe ordered

DEHRADUN: A fresh outbreak of forest fire in the Ramnagar Forest Division, adjacent to the iconic Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, has once again exposed the vulnerability of Uttarakhand’s biodiversity to the annual blaze season.

The fire, which erupted on Monday afternoon near the Tilmat temple in the Tedha region, quickly intensified, engulfing a significant patch of the forest. Witnesses reported that dry vegetation and strong winds acted as catalysts, turning a minor localised spark into a massive wall of fire within minutes.

The rapid spread triggered panic among local residents and environmentalists, who fear for the safety of the region’s diverse wildlife. While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, forest officials have not ruled out human interference.

"Upon receiving information about the fire near the local temple, we immediately dispatched a departmental team to the spot," said Ankit Badola, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Ramnagar Forest Division. "Our teams are currently on the ground, working tirelessly to contain the flames and prevent further destruction of forest wealth."